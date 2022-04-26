Financial Avengers Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 8,601.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,902 shares during the period. Dropbox comprises approximately 0.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 19,364 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 69,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The company had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $264,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $58,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,118. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

