Financial Avengers Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,418 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

