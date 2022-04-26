Financial Avengers Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,067.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2,058.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

IDV stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.51. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.