Financial Services Advisory Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $8.34 on Tuesday, reaching $385.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,747,994. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $372.13 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.