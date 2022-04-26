Financial Services Advisory Inc Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.76% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $27,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 122,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,222 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,748. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.82. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.