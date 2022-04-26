Financial Services Advisory Inc Sells 896 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Services Advisory Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Services Advisory Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 40,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $8,959,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $9.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $319.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,768,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,866,039. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $316.00 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $344.75 and its 200-day moving average is $368.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

