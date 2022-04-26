Financial Services Advisory Inc Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 709,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,020,000 after buying an additional 140,287 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,719,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,650,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter.

RYE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.73. 18,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $71.85.

