Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Down 13.1%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) fell 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.71. 123,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 51,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.
The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The firm has a market cap of C$135.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.06.
Fire & Flower Company Profile (TSE:FAF)
