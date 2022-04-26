Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading Down 13.1%

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) fell 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.52 and last traded at C$3.71. 123,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 51,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The firm has a market cap of C$135.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.06.

Fire & Flower Company Profile (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

