First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.43

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 3448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.18.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Bancorp by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in First Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in First Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

