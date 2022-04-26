First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.96.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 43.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

