First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. First Financial reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,262. The stock has a market cap of $540.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.

First Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.