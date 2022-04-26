First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. First Financial reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,262. The stock has a market cap of $540.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.52.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
