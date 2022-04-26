First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -555.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered First Majestic Silver from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.