First National Financial Co. (FN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at C$39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.93. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.10 million. Analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FN. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.07.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,101.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

