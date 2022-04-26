First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 142,844 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422,472 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $130,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. 138,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $192.11.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDOC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

