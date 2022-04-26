First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 298,517 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,763,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,517 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.69% of NetApp worth $346,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.74. 36,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,671. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

