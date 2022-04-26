First Trust Advisors LP Buys 237,752 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,461,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237,752 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of PayPal worth $464,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in PayPal by 12.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.49. 709,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,209,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

