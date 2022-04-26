First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,794,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 771,675 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $286,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,691,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,112,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,079,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 714,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 151,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,172. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In related news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

