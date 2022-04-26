First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,546,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 577,776 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of Infosys worth $140,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 57,758,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,149,000 after buying an additional 807,202 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after buying an additional 693,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after buying an additional 617,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Infosys by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after buying an additional 8,802,000 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFY traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 582,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,246,401. The company has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

