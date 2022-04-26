First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,218,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Pinterest worth $153,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

PINS stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 853,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,914,250. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $846.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Guggenheim cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $1,621,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 355,019 shares of company stock worth $8,644,555. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

