First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,371,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $122,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $99.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,510. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $89.96.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.