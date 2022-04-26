First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Fortinet worth $376,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.00.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $15.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.20. 35,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,716. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $192.78 and a one year high of $371.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.53.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

