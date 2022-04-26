First Trust Advisors LP Has $113.46 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,402 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of ANSYS worth $113,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in ANSYS by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 464,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,191,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.61. 711,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

