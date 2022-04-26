First Trust Advisors LP Has $175.99 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,096 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of MetLife worth $175,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.71. 301,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.