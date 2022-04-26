First Trust Advisors LP Has $311.42 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,281,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,795 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.63% of Paychex worth $311,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Paychex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 3,988.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 89,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.51. The company had a trading volume of 89,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.25. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

