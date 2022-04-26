First Trust Advisors LP Has $553.15 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,604 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Oracle worth $553,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,628. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $70.23 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

