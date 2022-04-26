First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.54% of Cloudflare worth $650,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.39.
NYSE NET traded down $7.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -111.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $133.48. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $221.64.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
