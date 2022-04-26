First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 17,571 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 437,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $161,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 36.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,274. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

