First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 252,734 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Intuit worth $423,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $24.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.55. 84,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,994. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.06.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.
INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.95.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.
