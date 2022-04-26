First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 252,734 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,734 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Intuit worth $423,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,467,370,000 after acquiring an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after purchasing an additional 120,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $24.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.55. 84,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,994. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.06.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.95.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.