First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 2,896,705 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 381.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896,705 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $525,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.97.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $186,358.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991 over the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.84. 68,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,268. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

