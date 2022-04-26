First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,283,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.39% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $280,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.54. 256,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,696. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.