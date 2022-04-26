First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,276,842 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,745,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,276,842 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $327,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,150,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,680,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,326 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,489 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $57.71. 578,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,257,283. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of -112.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

