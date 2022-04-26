First Trust Advisors LP Sells 225,548 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,548 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of Ciena worth $166,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 68.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 65.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 39,083 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 54,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 13.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,244 shares of company stock worth $1,707,752. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.25.

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.43. 53,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,168. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

