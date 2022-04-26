First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,477 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.22% of Exelon worth $126,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exelon by 2,084.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $51,925,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,546,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,106,000 after acquiring an additional 823,336 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 616,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

