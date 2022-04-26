First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $8.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after buying an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

