Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,303,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,329,000 after acquiring an additional 844,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,315,000 after buying an additional 499,990 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $3,159,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

