Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2022

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

PFO opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

