Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PFO)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
PFO opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $13.73.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
