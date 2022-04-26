FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Shares Up 0.4%

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.60 and last traded at $165.48. 12,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 10,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

