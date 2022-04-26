Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Flowers Foods worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,202,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,935,000 after purchasing an additional 164,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,521,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $54,370,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 989,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,174,000 after purchasing an additional 197,735 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,986. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.66.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

