Flowr (CVE:FLWR) PT Lowered to C$0.08 at ATB Capital

Flowr (CVE:FLWR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$0.10 to C$0.08 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of FLWR opened at C$0.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$24.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Flowr has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07.

Get Flowr alerts:

Flowr Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.