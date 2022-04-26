Focus Impact Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 26th (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Focus Impact Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, April 26th. Focus Impact Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Focus Impact Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FIACU stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Focus Impact Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $432,000. Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $704,000.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

