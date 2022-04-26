Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,585 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 490,032 shares.The stock last traded at $75.53 and had previously closed at $76.15.

FMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 72,928 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

