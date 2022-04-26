Forestar Group’s (FOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
NYSE:FOR opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.91.
In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Forestar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
