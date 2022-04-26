Forestar Group’s (FOR) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:FOR opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,673 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Forestar Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

