Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortum Oyj from €30.00 ($32.26) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. AlphaValue downgraded Fortum Oyj to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HSBC raised Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

FOJCY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.18. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th.

About Fortum Oyj (Get Rating)

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.