Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.18.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $155.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

