Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.97 billion.Franklin Electric also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.11. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $76.70 and a 52 week high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

