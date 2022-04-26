Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Shares Up 2%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 79.84 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.97). Approximately 152,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 43,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.95).
The company has a market capitalization of £86.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile (LON:FEN)
See Also
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Frenkel Topping Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frenkel Topping Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.