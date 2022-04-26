FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Trading Down 7.1%

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.98. 18,618 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,240,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.12.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

