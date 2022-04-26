FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,555 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 127,527 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.81.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HERA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,088,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $225,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $49,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,896,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 11.8% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 3,199,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,165,000 after buying an additional 338,334 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERA)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.