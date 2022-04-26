GamyFi Platform 1-Day Volume Tops $1,434.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a market capitalization of $157,016.60 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,897.83 or 0.07365927 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00046238 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

