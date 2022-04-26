GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Credit Suisse Group

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on GAP from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.09.

NYSE:GPS opened at $12.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. GAP has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

